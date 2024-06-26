Akhilesh Yadav Congratulates Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker, Calls for Fairness

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday extended his congratulations to Om Birla on being elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker. Speaking on the occasion, Yadav expressed hope that measures such as the suspension of Members of Parliament (MPs) would cease, as they undermine the dignity of the House.

Yadav further voiced his expectation that Birla would exhibit impartiality towards the opposition, ensuring equal opportunities for its leaders within parliamentary proceedings.

'We believe you will move forward without discrimination and as the Speaker, you will give equal opportunity and respect to every party. Impartiality is a great responsibility of this great post. You sitting here are the chief justice of the court of democracy,' Yadav remarked.

'We expect that the voice of no public representative will be suppressed, and actions like suspensions which hurt the dignity of the House will not be taken,' he concluded.

