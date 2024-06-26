Om Birla's Triumph Ignites Celebrations in Hometown

Celebrations erupted in Om Birla's hometown after the BJP MP was re-elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday. Party workers congregated at local BJP offices and raised slogans supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To mark the occasion, festivities including firecrackers and sweet distributions were organized. Birla's family extended their gratitude to PM Modi, celebrating his renomination as a moment of pride for the Hadouti region and Rajasthan.

The BJP state unit initiated the celebrations on Tuesday, led by state vice-president Prabhulal Saini and district president Rajesh Jain. More grand celebrations are planned for Kota and Bundi.

