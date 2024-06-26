Om Birla's Triumph Ignites Celebrations in Hometown
Om Birla's re-election as Lok Sabha Speaker led to jubilant celebrations in his hometown. BJP supporters and family members expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating him again. The party workers celebrated with fireworks and sweets, marking a moment of pride for the Hadouti region and Rajasthan.
- Country:
- India
Celebrations erupted in Om Birla's hometown after the BJP MP was re-elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday. Party workers congregated at local BJP offices and raised slogans supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
To mark the occasion, festivities including firecrackers and sweet distributions were organized. Birla's family extended their gratitude to PM Modi, celebrating his renomination as a moment of pride for the Hadouti region and Rajasthan.
The BJP state unit initiated the celebrations on Tuesday, led by state vice-president Prabhulal Saini and district president Rajesh Jain. More grand celebrations are planned for Kota and Bundi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sanjay Raut Criticizes BJP Allies as 'Dissatisfied Souls'
Gogoi Claims Modi's Leadership Style Will Hinder BJP's Coalition Success
BJP's approach to parliamentary democracy will not change as long as PM Narendra Modi is at helm: Cong's Gaurav Gogoi.
Kolkata Lawyer Denies Defamatory Allegations Against BJP's Amit Malviya
High Court Intervenes in BJP MP Arjun Singh's Privacy Case