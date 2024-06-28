Fake Election ID Cards Controversy Erupts in Kerala Assembly

The Kerala Assembly was embroiled in a heated controversy on Friday as members of the ruling party spotlighted allegations of fake election ID cards used in the state Youth Congress organisational polls. The Congress-led opposition fired back, accusing the Left government of shifting focus away from more pressing concerns, including the alleged online communal campaigning in the Vadakara constituency during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The issue surfaced during the question hour, with CPI(M) leader and Varkala MLA, V Joy, raising questions about the case registered in connection with the fake election ID cards allegedly deployed in last year's Youth Congress elections. State Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh responded by stating that a case has been registered at the Museum police station in Thiruvananthapuram, resulting in two arrests, and that the Crime Branch is also investigating the matter.

Despite the explanations given, the opposition argued that the ruling party's focus on the fake ID cards was a tactic to divert attention from the ongoing investigation into online communal campaigning in Vadakara. The situation escalated when opposition members rushed to the well of the House, protesting against both the minister and MLA Joy for raising the issue of the Youth Congress organisational polls.

