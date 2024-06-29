Iran to Decide: Run-off Presidential Election Set for July 5

Iran will hold a run-off presidential election on July 5 as no candidate secured the required 50% of votes, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

Low-key moderate Massoud Pezeshkian got 10,415,991 million of the 24,535,185 million votes counted, while his hardline rival Saeed Jalili got 9,473,298 million, according to a ministry spokesperson. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

