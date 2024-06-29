Left Menu

Hemant Soren Slams BJP, Predicts Wipeout in Jharkhand

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has criticized the BJP, accusing them of conspiring against him. Soren, who was recently released on bail, claims the BJP will be wiped out in the upcoming assembly elections, asserting that people will not tolerate the alleged actions of the saffron party.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy against him, predicting the saffron party will face a significant defeat in the upcoming assembly elections.

In a passionate address to JMM workers at his residence, Soren declared that there would be a 'revolt against those who plotted the conspiracy' to imprison him, and that the people of Jharkhand 'would not spare the BJP'.

'The time has come to put the last nail in BJP's coffin. In the coming days, the BJP will be wiped out from Jharkhand,' he asserted.

Soren, who was granted bail by the state high court after his arrest on money laundering charges, emphasized that the court had found him prima facie not guilty, with no likelihood of future offenses.

The JMM leader accused the BJP of controlling constitutional bodies and advocated for the people who had previously taught them a lesson in the recent Lok Sabha elections. He challenged the BJP to move forward with the assembly elections, dismissing their chances as 'Mungerilal ke haseen sapne'.

