Hemant Soren to Take Oath as Jharkhand CM on July 7

JMM leader Hemant Soren is slated to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on July 7, following an invitation from Governor CP Radhakrishnan to form the new state government.

This political shift follows the resignation of Champai Soren from the chief ministerial post. Hemant Soren, who is currently out on bail in a money laundering case, staked his claim and was given the go-ahead to lead the state.

Hemant Soren was unanimously elected as the leader by the JMM-led alliance. A delegation, including Congress state unit president Rajesh Thakur, RJD minister Satyanand Bhokta, MLA Vinod Singh, and his wife Kalpana Soren, met the Governor to discuss the formation of the new government.

