Hamas' Latest Ceasefire Response Sparks Renewed Diplomatic Efforts

Israel's Cabinet is set to meet on Thursday to deliberate on Hamas' newest response to a US-backed phased ceasefire proposal in Gaza. This development comes as diplomatic negotiations, dormant for weeks, are revived.

Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah have intensified confrontations, with Hezbollah claiming it launched over 200 rockets and explosive drones into northern Israel. The escalation follows the killing of a senior Hezbollah commander in an Israeli airstrike, raising fears of a broader conflict across the Middle East.

The US plan, which seeks to secure the release of hostages in exchange for a lasting truce and an Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, has yet to be fully embraced by either side. Both Israel and Hamas continue to express reservations and demands for amendments to the proposal.

