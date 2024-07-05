Left Menu

MVA Leaders Strategize for Maharashtra Legislative Council Polls

Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders convened at Sharad Pawar's office to discuss the strategy for upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council polls. Prominent leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP) attended the meeting. Discussions included a joint manifesto and candidate selections for the 11 seats up for election.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders gathered at Sharad Pawar's office in south Mumbai on Friday to strategize for the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls set for July 12.

The meeting saw the presence of notable leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP). Among them were Uddhav Thackeray, Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole, and Jayant Patil.

Various topics, including the joint manifesto for upcoming assembly polls and candidate selections, were discussed during this high-stakes meeting.

