MVA Leaders Strategize for Maharashtra Legislative Council Polls

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders gathered at Sharad Pawar's office in south Mumbai on Friday to strategize for the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls set for July 12.

The meeting saw the presence of notable leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP). Among them were Uddhav Thackeray, Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Nana Patole, and Jayant Patil.

Various topics, including the joint manifesto for upcoming assembly polls and candidate selections, were discussed during this high-stakes meeting.