Malayali Triumphs in UK Parliament: Sojan Joseph Wins Ashford Seat

Sojan Joseph, a Malayali hailing from a small village in Kerala's Kottayam district, has secured his place in the UK Parliament. Elected from the Ashford constituency in Kent County, he ran as a Labour party candidate.

Joseph's family, residing in Kerala, celebrated his victory with immense joy. His father, K T Joseph, expressed his pride, stating, 'I am very happy. A Malayalee went there and won. He calls home every day.'

Joseph, who moved to Britain in 2002 after completing his nursing studies in Bengaluru, has worked in the public sector ever since. His late mother, Elikutty, had passed away just three months ago. 'We were all praying for his win,' said one of his sisters.