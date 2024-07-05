Malayali Triumphs in UK Parliament: Sojan Joseph Wins Ashford Seat
Sojan Joseph, a Malayali from Kerala, has been elected to the UK's House of Commons representing the Ashford constituency. Joseph, who moved to Britain in 2002, ran as a Labour party candidate and has been living there for over two decades. His family in Kerala celebrated his victory.
Sojan Joseph, a Malayali hailing from a small village in Kerala's Kottayam district, has secured his place in the UK Parliament. Elected from the Ashford constituency in Kent County, he ran as a Labour party candidate.
Joseph's family, residing in Kerala, celebrated his victory with immense joy. His father, K T Joseph, expressed his pride, stating, 'I am very happy. A Malayalee went there and won. He calls home every day.'
Joseph, who moved to Britain in 2002 after completing his nursing studies in Bengaluru, has worked in the public sector ever since. His late mother, Elikutty, had passed away just three months ago. 'We were all praying for his win,' said one of his sisters.
