ICC Prosecutor's Surprise Warrant Request Cancels Gaza Mission

On May 20, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan requested warrants for the arrest of Israeli and Hamas leaders, canceling a planned mission to gather evidence in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:20 IST
Karim Khan

On May 20, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan made an unexpected request for arrest warrants against Israeli and Hamas leaders involved in the Gaza conflict, significantly altering plans for a mission to collect evidence in the region, according to eight informed sources.

The visit, coordinated with U.S. officials for months, was intended to gather on-site evidence of war crimes and allow Israeli leaders to present their defense. Khan's request disrupted these plans, triggering concerns from the U.S. and UK, who argue the court lacks jurisdiction over Israel.

Despite backlash and strained relations with key allies like the U.S. and Britain, Khan's move has garnered support from several nations and highlighted political divisions regarding the conflict and the ICC's role. Reuters reports this development as the first detailed account of the planned trip and its cancellation's repercussions.

