US Ambassador Regrets Handling of Okinawa Sexual Assault Cases

US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel expressed regret on Saturday regarding the handling of two sexual assault cases allegedly committed by American military personnel on Okinawa. This has fueled ongoing resentment over the heavy US troop presence on the strategic island in Japan's far southwest.

The issue surfaced late last month when reports revealed that two American service members were charged with sexual assaults months earlier. In one case, a US Air Force member was arrested in March for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a teenager. In another, a US Marine was arrested in May on charges of attempted rape resulting in injury. Details about the alleged victims were withheld for privacy reasons.

Emanuel, while visiting Fukushima, deeply regretted what happened to the individuals and their families but stopped short of apologizing. He called for improved training and transparency initiatives which may be discussed at upcoming US-Japan security talks in Tokyo.

