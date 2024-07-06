RJD Warns Against Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Campaign

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday issued a circular warning its members against associating with the Jan Suraaj campaign, initiated by political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor.

RJD leaders remained tight-lipped about the letter signed by state president Jagadanand Singh, who termed Jan Suraaj 'the B team of the BJP', claiming it relied on the saffron party for finances.

Nevertheless, a screenshot of the letter was shared by Jan Suraaj on its social media handle with a remark that the RJD, which claims to be Bihar's strongest party, appeared unsettled by the announcement that Jan Suraaj would transform into a political party.

Jan Suraaj's social media post also alleged that RJD, infamous for using muscle power in politics, was resorting to intimidation to keep its ranks together.

Prashant Kishor has declared that Jan Suraaj will officially become a political outfit on Gandhi Jayanti this year and will contest the Bihar assembly polls the following year.

Kishor, founder of IPAC who has previously worked with prominent politicians including Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, and Arvind Kejriwal, clarified that Jan Suraaj will not form alliances with any existing political entities.

The letter signed by Singh also highlighted that Kishor's ancestors used the surname 'Pandey', attempting to reinforce the claim that Jan Suraaj, with a Brahmin founder, was a proxy for the BJP.

