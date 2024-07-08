World News Highlights: Trump's Possible Return, NATO's Challenges, and More

NATO member states are arriving in Washington to support Ukraine, facing the potential challenge of former U.S. President Trump's return. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is relieved the far-right didn't win in France, leading to tricky coalition negotiations. France faces a hung parliament after a left-wing surge. Israeli tanks have launched heavy attacks on Gaza City, killing dozens. The Philippines and Japan have signed a significant military pact. NATO may need 35-50 extra brigades to counter potential Russian aggression. Hurricane Beryl has impacted Texas heavily, causing power outages and flight cancellations. A Russian missile attack in Ukraine killed 29 and damaged a children's hospital. South Korea's President Yoon will discuss North Korea's threat with NATO. Palestinian prisoner Youssef Mikdad returns to a devastated Gaza.

