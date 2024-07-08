World News Highlights: Trump's Possible Return, NATO's Challenges, and More
The article summarizes current world news, touching on topics like NATO's Washington celebration amid potential Trump return, Germany's reaction to French elections, France's coalition puzzle post-elections, Israeli bombardments in Gaza, strengthened defense ties between Japan and the Philippines, NATO's defense strategy against Russia, Hurricane Beryl's impact on Texas, a Russian missile attack on Ukraine, South Korea's stance on North Korea's threat, and a Palestinian prisoner's return to Gaza.
NATO member states are arriving in Washington to support Ukraine, facing the potential challenge of former U.S. President Trump's return. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is relieved the far-right didn't win in France, leading to tricky coalition negotiations. France faces a hung parliament after a left-wing surge. Israeli tanks have launched heavy attacks on Gaza City, killing dozens. The Philippines and Japan have signed a significant military pact. NATO may need 35-50 extra brigades to counter potential Russian aggression. Hurricane Beryl has impacted Texas heavily, causing power outages and flight cancellations. A Russian missile attack in Ukraine killed 29 and damaged a children's hospital. South Korea's President Yoon will discuss North Korea's threat with NATO. Palestinian prisoner Youssef Mikdad returns to a devastated Gaza.
As NATO celebrates in Washington, Trump's potential return overshadows the event amid support for Ukraine. Scholz expressed relief over France's far-right loss, while Macron grapples with coalition talks. Israel's Gaza City offensive intensifies, and Japan-Philippines defense ties reach new heights with a landmark pact. NATO's defense strategy may require substantial troop increases as Hurricane Beryl disrupts Texas. A deadly Russian missile strike hits Ukraine, while South Korea warns NATO about North Korea's European threat. A Palestinian prisoner returns to a shattered Gaza.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli Tanks Edge Closer to Mawasi Amid Fierce Gaza Clashes
Israeli Defence Minister Heads to Washington for Critical Talks on Gaza and Lebanon Conflict
Gallant Meets US Officials to Discuss Next Steps in Gaza and Lebanon Conflict
Tragedy in Gaza: UNRWA College Struck Amid Escalating Conflict
Tragic Airstrike Hits Gaza Aid Center Amid Israeli-Hamas Conflict