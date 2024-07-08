Biden Reaffirms Commitment to 2024 Reelection Campaign
U.S. President Joe Biden assured Democratic lawmakers of his unwavering commitment to his reelection campaign. In a message addressed to Congress after the July 4 recess, Biden countered speculation, emphasizing his determination to contest and defeat Republican rival Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential race.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday affirmed his unwavering commitment to his reelection bid, addressing fellow Democrats in Congress with a vow to stay in the race and defeat Republican opponent Donald Trump.
"I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump," Biden wrote in a message to lawmakers as they reconvened in Washington following the July 4 recess.
This statement aims to silence widespread rumors and reinforce his resolve as the campaign season heats up.
