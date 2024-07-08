Biden Reaffirms Commitment to 2024 Reelection Campaign

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday affirmed his unwavering commitment to his reelection bid, addressing fellow Democrats in Congress with a vow to stay in the race and defeat Republican opponent Donald Trump.

"I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump," Biden wrote in a message to lawmakers as they reconvened in Washington following the July 4 recess.

This statement aims to silence widespread rumors and reinforce his resolve as the campaign season heats up.

