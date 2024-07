Biden Defiant Amid Calls to Step Down from 2024 Race

President Joe Biden has declared his firm commitment to re-election in 2024, pushing back against rising concerns about his candidacy. Amidst mounting criticism of his mental fitness and strategic viability, Biden addressed party donors and Democratic lawmakers, unequivocally asserting his willingness to face Donald Trump once more.

The president's strongly-worded message comes as a handful of Democratic leaders have suggested he quit the race following a controversial debate performance. Biden, however, remains unfazed, emphasizing his belief in his role to revive the U.S. economy and maintain America's global stance.

Biden urged his party to unite against Trump, stating any internal discord would benefit their Republican rival. He expressed deep gratitude for the Democratic Party's faith in him, affirming his determination to honor that trust by staying in the race.

