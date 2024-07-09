BJP Appoints Mohan Lal Badoli as Haryana Unit President

The BJP on Tuesday appointed MLA Mohan Lal Badoli, a seasoned organisational leader affiliated with the RSS, as its Haryana unit president. This strategic move aims to solidify the party's support base ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Badoli, who lost the Lok Sabha election from Sonipat in a tight contest, first entered the Haryana Assembly in 2019, representing the Rai constituency - a seat the BJP won for the first time. His appointment underscores the BJP's efforts to consolidate its support beyond the Jat community, who are largely seen as Congress supporters under former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's leadership.

With Jats making up an estimated 27 percent of the state's population and Brahmins also in significant numbers, the BJP aims for a broad social coalition. Badoli replaces Nayab Saini, the Chief Minister, who retained responsibilities following his elevation. The shift reflects the party's strategy to combine various caste coalitions, including involvement from the Brahmin, Other Backward Classes, and Punjabi communities. The party has retained power in Haryana since 2014 but faces a revitalized Congress, which performed strongly in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

