India Secures Return of Nationals Misled into Russian Army Service
India has negotiated the release of Indian nationals who were lured into joining the Russian army under false pretenses. During a meeting in Moscow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin addressed this issue. Russia committed to discharging all affected individuals, with 10 already returned home.
India has successfully negotiated the release of Indian nationals who were falsely induced to join the Russian army. This issue was raised during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, said an Indian official on Tuesday.
According to Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Modi strongly advocated for the early discharge of these individuals during his two-day visit. Russia promised to expedite the release of all such individuals, estimated between 35-50, of whom 10 have already been brought home.
The families of the affected nationals claimed they were initially promised 'support jobs' in the army but were later coerced into active combat roles in Ukraine. Both countries will now work together to expedite the return of the remaining individuals.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian nationals
- Russia
- Narendra Modi
- Vladimir Putin
- discharge
- lured
- army
- Ukraine
- release
- misled
ALSO READ
Indian Army Builds Lifeline Suspended in Record Time to Reconnect Villages in Sikkim
Madhya Pradesh: 2 persons, including woman, arrested for blackmailing, and threatening to defame former army man in Gwalior
Jharkhand CM Advocates for Tribal Regiment in Indian Army
Punjab & Sind Bank Joins Forces with Indian Army: A New Era of Financial Services
Indian Army announces commencement of Phase II of Agniveer recruitment