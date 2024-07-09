India Secures Return of Nationals Misled into Russian Army Service

India has successfully negotiated the release of Indian nationals who were falsely induced to join the Russian army. This issue was raised during talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, said an Indian official on Tuesday.

According to Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Modi strongly advocated for the early discharge of these individuals during his two-day visit. Russia promised to expedite the release of all such individuals, estimated between 35-50, of whom 10 have already been brought home.

The families of the affected nationals claimed they were initially promised 'support jobs' in the army but were later coerced into active combat roles in Ukraine. Both countries will now work together to expedite the return of the remaining individuals.

