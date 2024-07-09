Left Menu

Turmoil in Gaza: Intensified Israeli Offensive Displaces Thousands, Strains Medical Facilities

Heavy Israeli bombardment has severely affected Gaza City, forcing thousands of Palestinians to flee and leading to the shutdown of medical facilities. Israel's ongoing ground assaults aim to combat Hamas militants. Over 5% of Gaza's population has been killed or wounded in the conflict, exacerbating humanitarian crises.

09-07-2024
Heavy Israeli bombardment rocked Gaza City on Tuesday, compelling thousands of Palestinians to flee in search of shelter, with medical facilities being forced to close amidst the escalating conflict.

Israel's renewed ground assault in Gaza's largest city is an effort to counter Hamas militants regrouping in previously cleared areas.

Gaza City and its surroundings have been devastated after nine months of intense fighting, leaving large parts in ruins and straining humanitarian resources.

