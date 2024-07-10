Biden's NATO Summit: A Test of Leadership Amid Political Uncertainty

Joe Biden welcomes the heads of NATO member states to Washington on Tuesday for a pivotal summit, providing the embattled U.S. president with an international platform to rally support and counter doubts about his leadership both at home and abroad. Biden, 81, is committed to continuing his race against Republican Donald Trump, 78, despite concerns from Democrats about his prospects following a recent debate performance.

The president has prioritized restoring traditional U.S. alliances to address the threat of autocracies. With the November election approaching, the race's outcome could significantly impact NATO's and Europe's future. Trump has indicated he may not defend NATO allies if they don't meet defense spending targets and has questioned aid levels to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Washington, advocating for stronger NATO decisions to bolster Ukraine's air defenses and seeking more F-16 fighter jets. "We are fighting for additional security guarantees, including weapons and financial support," he stated in a video message.

Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, reaffirmed NATO's long-term support for Ukraine, announcing the establishment of a new military command in Germany for training Ukrainian troops and the appointment of a senior representative in Kyiv. "Putin cannot divide or outlast us, and Ukraine will ultimately prevail," Sullivan declared.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the summit's significance in advancing Ukraine's NATO membership and providing substantial support for Kyiv. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg spoke about initiatives to boost arms production across Europe and North America.

Zelenskiy will meet Biden and address the summit, while NATO leaders are expected to discuss Biden's political resilience, European political landscapes, and Ukraine's path to membership.

