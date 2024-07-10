High Stakes in Jalandhar West Bypoll: A Battle of Political Titans

A voter turnout of 10.30% was recorded till 9 am in the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll in Punjab on Wednesday, signaling a significant contest ahead.

Polling began at 7 am and is scheduled to continue until 6 pm under tight security arrangements. Votes will be counted on July 13, with significant attention on the outcome.

The Jalandhar West constituency is seeing a multi-cornered battle with major political outfits including AAP, Congress, and BJP. Fifteen candidates are in the fray, making it a highly competitive election.

Among early voters, Congress candidate Surinder Kaur criticized the AAP government, while AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat expressed confidence in his party's victory. BSP's Binder Kumar also exercised his franchise.

The constituency has a total of 1,71,963 eligible voters, including 874 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) who have special arrangements for voting. 181 polling stations have been set up, including 10 model polling booths.

The seat became vacant after Sheetal Angural of AAP resigned and joined BJP. The ruling AAP has fielded Mohinder Bhagat, and Congress has put forward Surinder Kaur. BJP has named Angural as its candidate. Though Shiromani Akali Dal initially fielded Surjit Kaur, they later supported BSP's Binder Kumar.

This bypoll is seen as a crucial test for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann following AAP's poor showing in the recent Lok Sabha polls, and BJP aims to secure a position after its previous electoral defeat in Punjab.

