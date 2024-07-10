Left Menu

Lithuanian President Critiques NATO Summit Declaration

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda remarked that the NATO summit declaration can be criticized for lacking determination and sending a weak signal. However, he emphasized that it reflects the current consensus among NATO allies and is positive for Ukraine, indicating that the membership process is not stalled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:41 IST
Lithuanian President Critiques NATO Summit Declaration
Gitanas Nauseda
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda commented on Wednesday that the NATO summit declaration could be seen as insufficiently determined and sending a weak message. Despite these criticisms, he acknowledged that it represents the current consensus among NATO member states.

When questioned about whether the declaration disappoints Ukraine in its aspirations to join NATO, Nauseda concurred that the text might be perceived as lacking in determination. Nevertheless, he stressed the importance of valuing the consensus reached by NATO allies.

Arriving at the NATO summit in Washington, Nauseda noted that the declaration is generally positive for Ukraine. It suggests that the process of seeking NATO membership is ongoing and contingent on the reforms Ukraine is implementing.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024