Lithuanian President Critiques NATO Summit Declaration
- Country:
- Lithuania
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda commented on Wednesday that the NATO summit declaration could be seen as insufficiently determined and sending a weak message. Despite these criticisms, he acknowledged that it represents the current consensus among NATO member states.
When questioned about whether the declaration disappoints Ukraine in its aspirations to join NATO, Nauseda concurred that the text might be perceived as lacking in determination. Nevertheless, he stressed the importance of valuing the consensus reached by NATO allies.
Arriving at the NATO summit in Washington, Nauseda noted that the declaration is generally positive for Ukraine. It suggests that the process of seeking NATO membership is ongoing and contingent on the reforms Ukraine is implementing.
