Kejriwal Seeks Divine Blessings Post Jail Release

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, following his release from jail, visited the Hanuman temple for blessings. Accompanied by senior leaders and his wife, Kejriwal meditated and shared his gratitude on social media. His release, granted by the Supreme Court, has energized the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of crucial elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 17:55 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, fresh off his release from Tihar Jail, turned to spirituality by seeking blessings at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place. His visit, alongside his wife Sunita Kejriwal and senior party leaders, underlined his claims of divine support in his battle against injustice.

The temple's Mahant conducted the ceremonial welcome by bestowing a tilak and presenting the CM with Bajrang Bali’s mace and a sacred flag. Kejriwal not only meditated but also performed rituals with his wife, further sharing the moments on X, emphasizing Lord Hanuman's constant blessings in his journey.

Kejriwal's timely bail, facilitated by the Supreme Court after five months of incarceration, has significantly uplifted the morale of the Aam Aadmi Party. As the party prepares for elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, and works to retain power in Delhi, Kejriwal's release acts as a rallying point for its supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

