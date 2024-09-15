Left Menu

Politicians in Jammu and Kashmir Surge Ahead in Organizing Rallies

Politicians in Jammu and Kashmir have received about four times more permissions for rallies and venue bookings compared to those in Haryana, according to the Election Commission's Suvidha app. With separate polling phases scheduled in both regions, over 3,100 permissions were granted in Jammu and Kashmir for the upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:07 IST
Politicians in Jammu and Kashmir Surge Ahead in Organizing Rallies
  • Country:
  • India

Politicians in Jammu and Kashmir have sought and received roughly four times more permissions for organizing rallies and booking meeting venues than their counterparts in Haryana, official data reveals.

The assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are set to occur in three phases starting September 18, contrasting with Haryana's single-phase elections on October 5. According to the Election Commission's Suvidha application, more than 3,100 permissions for rally grounds and halls have been granted in the Union territory so far.

In comparison, Haryana's tally stands at over 850 permissions. During a review visit to Jammu and Kashmir on September 11 and 12, EC officials instructed the UT administration to avoid last-minute restrictions on rally or meeting participants. They emphasized granting political gathering permissions with diligence, neutrality, and without undue interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024