Politicians in Jammu and Kashmir Surge Ahead in Organizing Rallies
Politicians in Jammu and Kashmir have received about four times more permissions for rallies and venue bookings compared to those in Haryana, according to the Election Commission's Suvidha app. With separate polling phases scheduled in both regions, over 3,100 permissions were granted in Jammu and Kashmir for the upcoming assembly elections.
Politicians in Jammu and Kashmir have sought and received roughly four times more permissions for organizing rallies and booking meeting venues than their counterparts in Haryana, official data reveals.
The assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are set to occur in three phases starting September 18, contrasting with Haryana's single-phase elections on October 5. According to the Election Commission's Suvidha application, more than 3,100 permissions for rally grounds and halls have been granted in the Union territory so far.
In comparison, Haryana's tally stands at over 850 permissions. During a review visit to Jammu and Kashmir on September 11 and 12, EC officials instructed the UT administration to avoid last-minute restrictions on rally or meeting participants. They emphasized granting political gathering permissions with diligence, neutrality, and without undue interference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
