Left Menu

BJP Calls Kejriwal's Resignation 'Confession of Crime'

BJP described Arvind Kejriwal's resignation announcement as a 'confession of crime,' alleging it was a political drama. They speculated internal conflict within AAP and criticized Kejriwal's actions as an emotional ploy aimed at gaining sympathy and orchestrating his wife's succession. Claims of corruption under his governance were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 16:48 IST
BJP Calls Kejriwal's Resignation 'Confession of Crime'
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday labeled Arvind Kejriwal's announcement to resign as Delhi's chief minister a 'confession of crime.' The party speculated that internal conflicts within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) might have prompted his decision.

At a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi stated that Kejriwal's talk of resignation constitutes an admission of guilt in the excise policy graft case. He questioned Kejriwal's timing, noting that the decision came post his conditional bail from the Supreme Court, which restricted his official duties.

Trivedi and fellow BJP leaders further argued that Kejriwal was using emotional manipulation to gain public sympathy. They alleged that the drama was orchestrated to position his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, as his successor. The BJP also highlighted alleged widespread corruption under Kejriwal's administration in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024