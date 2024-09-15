BJP Calls Kejriwal's Resignation 'Confession of Crime'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday labeled Arvind Kejriwal's announcement to resign as Delhi's chief minister a 'confession of crime.' The party speculated that internal conflicts within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) might have prompted his decision.

At a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi stated that Kejriwal's talk of resignation constitutes an admission of guilt in the excise policy graft case. He questioned Kejriwal's timing, noting that the decision came post his conditional bail from the Supreme Court, which restricted his official duties.

Trivedi and fellow BJP leaders further argued that Kejriwal was using emotional manipulation to gain public sympathy. They alleged that the drama was orchestrated to position his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, as his successor. The BJP also highlighted alleged widespread corruption under Kejriwal's administration in Delhi.

