Sweden to Lead Enhanced NATO Presence in Finland

Sweden has proposed taking a leading role in establishing an enhanced NATO presence in Finland. This initiative follows a historic policy shift by both countries who joined NATO in response to Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The collective decision will be made by NATO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden has announced its ambition to spearhead the establishment of enhanced NATO forward land forces (FLF) in Finland. This proposal was made during a joint press conference held by Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson and Finnish Defence Minister Antti Hakkanen in Stockholm. Jonson remarked that while the process is still in its infancy, NATO will collectively decide on the nation leading the effort.

The initiative follows Finland and Sweden's historic policy shift from military non-alignment to NATO membership, prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Both countries joined NATO in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The move represents a significant step in bolstering regional security amidst escalating tensions in Eastern Europe.

