Ashok Gehlot Criticizes Central Government Over Fuel Prices

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the central government and oil companies of not reducing fuel prices despite a decrease in crude oil prices. He claims that the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during assembly elections about lowering fuel prices in Rajasthan have not been fulfilled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:34 IST
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has lambasted the central government and oil companies, alleging they are exploiting the public by keeping petrol and diesel prices high even as crude oil prices have decreased by 21% over the past six months.

In a post on X, Gehlot pointed out that despite the fall in international crude oil prices, domestic rates of petrol and diesel remain unchanged. He argued that petrol prices could be reduced by Rs 10 and diesel by Rs 8 per litre if adjustments are made in line with the reduced crude prices.

Gehlot further criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fulfilling his promise made during assembly elections to align fuel prices in Rajasthan with those in neighboring states like Haryana and Gujarat. He demanded answers from the central government for failing to keep this guarantee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

