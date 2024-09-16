Kazakh President Urges Peace; German Chancellor Stands Firm on Ukraine Support
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to support China's Ukraine peace plan, a suggestion Scholz rejected. Scholz emphasized Germany's support for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression. The discourse occurred during Scholz's first official tour of Central Asia as Berlin seeks new energy and mineral sources.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called on visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to abandon the notion of defeating Russia on the battlefield and to endorse China's peace plan for Ukraine. Scholz, however, stood firm on supporting Ukraine, highlighting Russia's invasion as the primary cause of the conflict.
During his first official tour of Central Asia, as Germany searches for new energy and mineral resources following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Scholz reiterated Germany's stance on Ukraine's right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Scholz suggested that any potential peaceful development must include perspectives that consider both sides but criticized Russia's ongoing aggression. He called for a follow-up peace conference inclusive of Russia, emphasizing that the conflict's resolution depends on Russia ceasing its aggressive actions.
