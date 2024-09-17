Left Menu

Friedrich Merz to Run for Chancellor in 2024 Election

German Christian Democrat (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz will be the conservative candidate for chancellor in the upcoming federal election. He will be holding a news conference with Markus Soeder, head of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the CSU, to discuss his candidacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:22 IST
Friedrich Merz to Run for Chancellor in 2024 Election
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German Christian Democrat (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz is set to run as the conservative candidate for chancellor in next year's federal election, according to a report by Bloomberg News on Tuesday. The information comes from a person familiar with the decision.

Merz is scheduled to hold a news conference with Markus Soeder, leader of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the CSU, at noon (1000 GMT) to formally announce his candidacy.

This decision marks a significant move for the CDU as they prepare for the upcoming elections, positioning Merz as a notable contender for chancellor. (Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Thomas Seythal)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024