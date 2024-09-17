Friedrich Merz to Run for Chancellor in 2024 Election
German Christian Democrat (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz will be the conservative candidate for chancellor in the upcoming federal election. He will be holding a news conference with Markus Soeder, head of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the CSU, to discuss his candidacy.
The German Christian Democrat (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz is set to run as the conservative candidate for chancellor in next year's federal election, according to a report by Bloomberg News on Tuesday. The information comes from a person familiar with the decision.
Merz is scheduled to hold a news conference with Markus Soeder, leader of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, the CSU, at noon (1000 GMT) to formally announce his candidacy.
This decision marks a significant move for the CDU as they prepare for the upcoming elections, positioning Merz as a notable contender for chancellor. (Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Thomas Seythal)
