Modi Defends Ganesh Puja Participation Amid Criticism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday defended his participation in Ganesh Puja amid sharp criticism from the Congress and its affiliates. Speaking at a rally in Bhubaneswar, Modi emphasized that Ganesh Utsav is not just a festival of faith, but also played a crucial role in India's freedom struggle.

Modi drew parallels to the British colonial era, stating that those who followed the divide-and-rule policy also detested the Ganesh Utsav. He accused the opposition of similarly trying to divide and disrupt society. 'Even today, power-hungry individuals have issues with Ganesh Puja,' he remarked.

The Prime Minister particularly pointed out that Congress and its ecosystem are angry at his participation in the rituals held at the residence of CJI D Y Chandrachud. Modi also mentioned that in Karnataka, Lord Ganesh was metaphorically 'put behind bars' by the opposition.

