Trudeau Under Pressure After Montreal Election Upset

The ruling Liberal party of Canada lost a once-safe seat in a Montreal constituency, according to preliminary results released on Tuesday. The defeat is likely to increase pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step aside. Elections Canada reported that with all votes counted in LaSalle-Emard-Verdun, Liberal candidate Laura Palestini was edged out by the separatist Bloc Quebecois candidate, Louis-Philippe Sauvé.

Palestini garnered 27.2% of the vote, closely followed by the Bloc at 28%, and the New Democratic Party (NDP) candidate at 26.1%. The election was held to replace a Liberal legislator who resigned, spotlighting Trudeau's political future as he remains unpopular after nearly nine years in power.

Despite mounting criticism and calls for new leadership from within his own party, Trudeau remains steadfast, insisting he will lead the Liberals in the next election, scheduled by October 2025. Polls indicate the Liberals may face a significant challenge from the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, whose popularity is rising amid public discontent over escalating costs of living and a housing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)