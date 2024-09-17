Left Menu

Trudeau Under Pressure After Montreal Election Upset

Canada's Liberal Party lost a previously secure seat in Montreal, intensifying pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Bloc Quebecois won, with candidate Louis-Philippe Sauvé defeating Liberal Laura Palestini. Trudeau faces growing unpopularity amid high living costs and housing crisis. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre gains ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:38 IST
Trudeau Under Pressure After Montreal Election Upset

The ruling Liberal party of Canada lost a once-safe seat in a Montreal constituency, according to preliminary results released on Tuesday. The defeat is likely to increase pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step aside. Elections Canada reported that with all votes counted in LaSalle-Emard-Verdun, Liberal candidate Laura Palestini was edged out by the separatist Bloc Quebecois candidate, Louis-Philippe Sauvé.

Palestini garnered 27.2% of the vote, closely followed by the Bloc at 28%, and the New Democratic Party (NDP) candidate at 26.1%. The election was held to replace a Liberal legislator who resigned, spotlighting Trudeau's political future as he remains unpopular after nearly nine years in power.

Despite mounting criticism and calls for new leadership from within his own party, Trudeau remains steadfast, insisting he will lead the Liberals in the next election, scheduled by October 2025. Polls indicate the Liberals may face a significant challenge from the Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, whose popularity is rising amid public discontent over escalating costs of living and a housing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024