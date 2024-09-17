Left Menu

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Lauds Modi's Leadership on PM's 74th Birthday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday. Adityanath extolled Modi's leadership, calling him the 'sarathi' of India's Amrit Kaal, and highlighted his efforts towards uplifting the underprivileged. Various events, including special prayers and cleanliness drives, marked the celebrations in Varanasi.

Updated: 17-09-2024 16:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'sarathi' (charioteer) of India's Amrit Kaal on the occasion of Modi's 74th birthday.

Adityanath highlighted Modi's tireless efforts and visionary leadership in bringing prosperity to 140 crore Indians, emphasizing initiatives like 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. He noted that under Modi's guidance, the underprivileged have received priority, and democracy is steadily strengthening.

Celebrations took place in Varanasi, where Adityanath conducted special prayers and 'havan' at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, distributed 'prasad', and inaugurated a cleanliness drive named Swachhata Pakhwada. Despite heavy rain, volunteers participated enthusiastically in the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

