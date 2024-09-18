Duda-Trump Potential Meeting in Pennsylvania Ahead of U.S. Election
Polish President Andrzej Duda may meet with Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, ahead of the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election. Both leaders have been invited to a Solidarity monument unveiling. Topics could include Polish-U.S. relations, Poland's security, and the war in Ukraine.
Polish President Andrzej Duda might hold talks on Sunday with Donald Trump in the U.S. election battleground state of Pennsylvania, a senior Polish official confirmed on Wednesday, corroborating an earlier Reuters report.
Any such meeting would be a rare instance of a foreign leader appearing alongside a U.S. presidential candidate on the campaign trail. Pennsylvania, which is home to a notable Polish American population, is a crucial battleground in the tight race leading up to the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election. Duda, a nationalist who built close ties with Trump during his presidency from 2017 to 2021, will be present at the unveiling of a Solidarity monument. The senior Polish official added that Trump had also been invited, although his attendance remains uncertain.
"If President Trump comes, there will definitely be an opportunity to exchange a few words and discuss the most important topics," the official told Reuters under the condition of anonymity. Subjects likely to be discussed include Polish-U.S. relations, Poland's security, and the war in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Duda
- Trump
- Pennsylvania
- U.S. Election
- Polish-American
- relations
- security
- Ukraine
- meeting
- monument
ALSO READ
India-Singapore Relations Set to Elevate as PM Modi Visits
Final Pleas in Landmark Hong Kong Security Trial
Election Commission Gears Up for Assembly Polls in Udhampur with Enhanced Training and Security
Nine Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattigsarh's Bastar region: Police.
New Zealand's Annual Security Report Highlights Complex Threats