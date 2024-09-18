Left Menu

Duda-Trump Potential Meeting in Pennsylvania Ahead of U.S. Election

Polish President Andrzej Duda may meet with Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, ahead of the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election. Both leaders have been invited to a Solidarity monument unveiling. Topics could include Polish-U.S. relations, Poland's security, and the war in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:40 IST
Andrzej Duda Image Credit: Wikipedia

Polish President Andrzej Duda might hold talks on Sunday with Donald Trump in the U.S. election battleground state of Pennsylvania, a senior Polish official confirmed on Wednesday, corroborating an earlier Reuters report.

Any such meeting would be a rare instance of a foreign leader appearing alongside a U.S. presidential candidate on the campaign trail. Pennsylvania, which is home to a notable Polish American population, is a crucial battleground in the tight race leading up to the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election. Duda, a nationalist who built close ties with Trump during his presidency from 2017 to 2021, will be present at the unveiling of a Solidarity monument. The senior Polish official added that Trump had also been invited, although his attendance remains uncertain.

"If President Trump comes, there will definitely be an opportunity to exchange a few words and discuss the most important topics," the official told Reuters under the condition of anonymity. Subjects likely to be discussed include Polish-U.S. relations, Poland's security, and the war in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

