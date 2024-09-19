Amit Shah's Visit to Jharkhand: Launching BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to arrive in Jharkhand on Thursday for a significant two-day visit, according to a state BJP leader.

On Friday, Shah will flag off the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Parivartan Yatra' in Sahebganj, and he is scheduled to visit Bhognadih, honoring the Santal rebellion of 1855 led by Sido and Kanu.

Shah will also kick off the Yatra for the Dhanbad division in Giridih and address a public rally there. Due to his visit, strict security measures, including a no-fly zone, have been implemented in Ranchi. These yatras will cover 5,400 km, aiming to expose the alleged shortcomings of the JMM-led government.

(With inputs from agencies.)