Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Condoles Death of Anti-Corruption Crusader Kempanna

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday expressed his condolences over the death of Kempanna, President of the Karnataka State Contractors' Association. Kempanna had highlighted the alleged 40 percent commission scam, drawing nationwide attention during the previous BJP government's tenure. In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said, 'Saddened by the death of Kempanna, President of the State Contractors Association. He had uncovered the 40% commission scam that made national headlines during the former government's tenure and advocated against corruption in contract works.'

In 2023, the Congress government in Karnataka ordered a judicial inquiry into allegations that contractors were forced to pay a 40 percent commission on state projects during the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government. The probe was triggered by Kempanna's accusations of corruption in public contracts. A committee, led by retired High Court Judge Nagmohan Das, has been tasked with investigating the claims. An official order from the state's Public Works Department mandates that the committee thoroughly examine all relevant sites and documents, with a complete report expected within 30 days. Officials from the concerned departments are required to provide full cooperation and necessary documents throughout the investigation.

The 40 percent commission controversy first emerged in April 2022, following the suicide of Belagavi-based contractor Santosh Patil, who, in his suicide note, accused BJP leader and then-state minister KS Eshwarappa of demanding the commission to clear a government project. Kempanna had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021, alleging that contractors were being forced to pay 40 percent commissions for public projects, a key issue in the Congress's campaign against the BJP during the Karnataka elections.

Following Kempanna's death, Siddaramaiah met with a delegation from the Contractors' Association and vowed to end the commission system, reaffirming his government's commitment to eradicating corruption in contract works. (ANI)

