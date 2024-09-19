India Dismisses Report on Arms Diversion to Ukraine as 'Inaccurate'

India has rejected a media report asserting that artillery shells sold by its arms manufacturers have been redirected to Ukraine by European customers. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the report as speculative and misleading.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that India has an impeccable record of complying with international obligations on the export of military and dual-use items. He denied any violation on India's part and called the report inaccurate and mischievous.

The media report, citing unnamed sources and a Reuters analysis, claimed that the transfer of munitions to Ukraine has been ongoing for over a year, despite India's regulatory framework and end-user certifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)