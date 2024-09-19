Left Menu

India Dismisses Report on Arms Diversion to Ukraine as 'Inaccurate'

India has refuted claims of artillery shells being redirected to Ukraine by European customers. The Ministry of External Affairs asserts compliance with international export obligations and describes the media report as speculative and misleading. The report suggests violations that do not exist, according to the MEA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has rejected a media report asserting that artillery shells sold by its arms manufacturers have been redirected to Ukraine by European customers. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the report as speculative and misleading.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that India has an impeccable record of complying with international obligations on the export of military and dual-use items. He denied any violation on India's part and called the report inaccurate and mischievous.

The media report, citing unnamed sources and a Reuters analysis, claimed that the transfer of munitions to Ukraine has been ongoing for over a year, despite India's regulatory framework and end-user certifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

