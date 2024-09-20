Left Menu

AAP Demands Government Residence for Arvind Kejriwal

Updated: 20-09-2024 14:58 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday demanded government accommodation for outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, citing his entitlement as the national convener of a national party.

At a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha stated that the party will write to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, hoping for a resolution within one or two days.

Kejriwal, who resigned earlier this week, is expected to vacate his official residence within 15 days. Chadha emphasized that every national party is entitled to office space and accommodation for its head to function from Delhi.

Following the Gujarat assembly polls in 2022, AAP gained national party status. Despite a prolonged struggle, the Centre provided AAP with an office space only recently, after court intervention. Chadha urged the Centre to adhere to rules devoid of political bias and allocate government accommodation to Kejriwal as per law.

Chadha pointed out that leaders of other national parties, including BJP's JP Nadda and Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge, already have such accommodations. AAP's national secretary plans to write a letter to the Ministry, hoping for a resolution free from 'politically motivated' decisions.

Chadha also expressed hope that AAP wouldn't need to resort to legal battles to secure this right. After the new chief minister takes oath, Kejriwal will relinquish all official facilities, Chadha added.

He noted that Kejriwal does not possess personal property or a house and reiterated the Centre's obligation to provide him with accommodation.

