Debate Ignites Over Simultaneous Polls Proposal in India

The government's initiative to conduct simultaneous elections has sparked widespread debate, with former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi highlighting its impracticalities. He pointed out significant flaws, suggesting that the move could strain logistical resources and voter engagement.

Despite the Union Cabinet's acceptance of the high-level committee's recommendations, opposition parties have dismissed the proposal as a 'cheap stunt' by the ruling BJP. The suggestion of separate Panchayat elections within 100 days of other polls has also drawn criticism for contradicting the concept of simultaneous elections.

Further, the Election Commission has flagged the excessive need for additional Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), estimating a requirement for 40 lakh additional machines, which poses significant financial and logistical challenges. Amidst these issues, Quraishi stressed the necessity of a parliamentary debate to iron out practical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)