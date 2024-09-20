Left Menu

Debate Ignites Over Simultaneous Polls Proposal in India

Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi has raised concerns about the government's proposal for simultaneous elections, citing flawed recommendations and logistical challenges. While some support the move, opposition parties view it as impractical. The debate continues amidst calls for a thorough discussion in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:07 IST
Debate Ignites Over Simultaneous Polls Proposal in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government's initiative to conduct simultaneous elections has sparked widespread debate, with former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi highlighting its impracticalities. He pointed out significant flaws, suggesting that the move could strain logistical resources and voter engagement.

Despite the Union Cabinet's acceptance of the high-level committee's recommendations, opposition parties have dismissed the proposal as a 'cheap stunt' by the ruling BJP. The suggestion of separate Panchayat elections within 100 days of other polls has also drawn criticism for contradicting the concept of simultaneous elections.

Further, the Election Commission has flagged the excessive need for additional Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), estimating a requirement for 40 lakh additional machines, which poses significant financial and logistical challenges. Amidst these issues, Quraishi stressed the necessity of a parliamentary debate to iron out practical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024