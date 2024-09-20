Debate Ignites Over Simultaneous Polls Proposal in India
Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi has raised concerns about the government's proposal for simultaneous elections, citing flawed recommendations and logistical challenges. While some support the move, opposition parties view it as impractical. The debate continues amidst calls for a thorough discussion in Parliament.
- Country:
- India
The government's initiative to conduct simultaneous elections has sparked widespread debate, with former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi highlighting its impracticalities. He pointed out significant flaws, suggesting that the move could strain logistical resources and voter engagement.
Despite the Union Cabinet's acceptance of the high-level committee's recommendations, opposition parties have dismissed the proposal as a 'cheap stunt' by the ruling BJP. The suggestion of separate Panchayat elections within 100 days of other polls has also drawn criticism for contradicting the concept of simultaneous elections.
Further, the Election Commission has flagged the excessive need for additional Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), estimating a requirement for 40 lakh additional machines, which poses significant financial and logistical challenges. Amidst these issues, Quraishi stressed the necessity of a parliamentary debate to iron out practical concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Resignation: Bangladesh's Entire Election Commission Steps Down
Chouhan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on BJP, Election Commission
Over 61 percent polling recorded in phase-1 of J-K assembly polls covering 24 constituencies across 7 districts: Election Commission.
Supreme Court Rebukes Election Commission Over Reserved Seats Verdict, Imran Khan's PTI Poised for Gains