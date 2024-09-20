PDP Leader Criticizes NC MPs Over Inaction on Article 370

PDP leader Waheed Para on Friday criticized National Conference (NC) MPs for failing to table a bill against the abrogation of Article 370 in the Lok Sabha.

During a campaign rally for Ganderbal candidate Bashir Mir, Para challenged NC's leadership on their inaction and urged voters to scrutinize the efforts of all political parties in safeguarding Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy.

Drawing parallels to PDP's significant rise in 2002, Para expressed confidence in the party's commitment to core regional issues and resilience against efforts to weaken their political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)