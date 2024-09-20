Left Menu

PDP Leader Criticizes NC MPs Over Inaction on Article 370

PDP leader Waheed Para questioned why National Conference MPs did not table a bill against the abrogation of Article 370, urging voters to focus on political efforts to protect J-K's autonomy. He expressed confidence in PDP's continued influence and highlighted challenges faced by the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:09 IST
PDP leader Waheed Para on Friday criticized National Conference (NC) MPs for failing to table a bill against the abrogation of Article 370 in the Lok Sabha.

During a campaign rally for Ganderbal candidate Bashir Mir, Para challenged NC's leadership on their inaction and urged voters to scrutinize the efforts of all political parties in safeguarding Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy.

Drawing parallels to PDP's significant rise in 2002, Para expressed confidence in the party's commitment to core regional issues and resilience against efforts to weaken their political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

