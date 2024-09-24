Left Menu

Opposition Alleges BJP Delaying Elections to Gain Unfair Advantage

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused the BJP of postponing election schedules in Maharashtra and Jharkhand to gain political leverage. Highlighting the opposition's INDIA bloc's confidence, Gogoi criticized the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut echoed these sentiments, questioning the delay and alleged misuse of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 10:04 IST
Opposition Alleges BJP Delaying Elections to Gain Unfair Advantage
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has claimed that the BJP is set to lose upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at a press conference in Assam's Biswanath, Gogoi expressed confidence in the opposition INDIA bloc's chances in all poll-bound states and critiqued the BJP's delay in announcing the election schedule for Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

'Everyone knows the BJP will be defeated in Haryana and won't form the government in J&K. They want to win Jharkhand and Maharashtra by deferring the elections,' stated Gogoi. He accused the BJP of lacking the courage to hold simultaneous assembly polls and took a dig at the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative.

'They talk about One Nation, One Election but lack the courage to conduct assembly polls in Haryana, J&K, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra together. People in Maharashtra will reject their betrayal politics. I believe the Congress and INDIA bloc will win in these states,' asserted Gogoi. Supporting this, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticised the central government for delaying election announcements in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

'They are trying to put Hemant Soren in trouble and poach JMM MLAs in Jharkhand. If elections were announced, MCC would prevent this. Maharashtra elections were delayed to benefit the ruling trio,' said Raut. Voting in Haryana will occur on October 5, with J&K's second and third phases scheduled for September 25 and October 1. Counting in both states will be on October 8, yet Maharashtra and Jharkhand's schedules remain unannounced.

The opposition has accused the Election Commission of acting under the BJP's influence. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar explained high security in J&K as the reason for election postponements in other states. He stressed that conducting two elections simultaneously is based on security needs, clarifying that announcing another election during J&K's process was unfeasible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024