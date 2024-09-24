Opposition Alleges BJP Delaying Elections to Gain Unfair Advantage

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has claimed that the BJP is set to lose upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at a press conference in Assam's Biswanath, Gogoi expressed confidence in the opposition INDIA bloc's chances in all poll-bound states and critiqued the BJP's delay in announcing the election schedule for Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

'Everyone knows the BJP will be defeated in Haryana and won't form the government in J&K. They want to win Jharkhand and Maharashtra by deferring the elections,' stated Gogoi. He accused the BJP of lacking the courage to hold simultaneous assembly polls and took a dig at the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative.

'They talk about One Nation, One Election but lack the courage to conduct assembly polls in Haryana, J&K, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra together. People in Maharashtra will reject their betrayal politics. I believe the Congress and INDIA bloc will win in these states,' asserted Gogoi. Supporting this, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticised the central government for delaying election announcements in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

'They are trying to put Hemant Soren in trouble and poach JMM MLAs in Jharkhand. If elections were announced, MCC would prevent this. Maharashtra elections were delayed to benefit the ruling trio,' said Raut. Voting in Haryana will occur on October 5, with J&K's second and third phases scheduled for September 25 and October 1. Counting in both states will be on October 8, yet Maharashtra and Jharkhand's schedules remain unannounced.

The opposition has accused the Election Commission of acting under the BJP's influence. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar explained high security in J&K as the reason for election postponements in other states. He stressed that conducting two elections simultaneously is based on security needs, clarifying that announcing another election during J&K's process was unfeasible.

(With inputs from agencies.)