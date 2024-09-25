Left Menu

UK Urges Nationals to Leave Lebanon Amid Escalation

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on British nationals to urgently leave Lebanon following intensified fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. The UK has deployed 700 troops to Cyprus in preparation for a potential emergency evacuation. The situation remains volatile with escalating violence and calls for de-escalation from the UK government.

Updated: 25-09-2024 15:35 IST
UK Urges Nationals to Leave Lebanon Amid Escalation
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on British nationals to leave Lebanon immediately as fighting intensifies between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah. Around 700 UK troops have been deployed to Cyprus as a precautionary measure in case an emergency evacuation becomes necessary.

Speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool before departing for the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Starmer emphasized that the UK is increasing its contingency plans due to the 'escalation' of violence. Concerns are growing over an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah, with thousands of British nationals currently in Lebanon.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey echoed Starmer's sentiments, stressing the importance of British nationals leaving the region immediately. The UK government is focused on strengthening its military and diplomatic presence in the area to support its citizens and allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

