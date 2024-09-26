Left Menu

OIC reaffirms support for Kashmiri people: Pak FO

A delegation of the Kashmiri people also participated.The meeting adopted a joint communique, reaffirming the OICs consistent support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for realisation of their right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.It emphasized that durable peace and stability in South Asia remain contingent upon the final settlement of the Kashmir issue.It said that the communique also condemned the banning of several Kashmiri political parties and the alleged campaign to confiscate the properties of the Kashmiri activists.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:54 IST
OIC reaffirms support for Kashmiri people: Pak FO
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Thursday said that the OIC Contact Group on Kashmir has reaffirmed its support for the Kashmiri people and asked India to address the issue in accordance with the UN resolutions and the wishes of Kashmiris.

India has previously hit out at the 57-member grouping of Muslim-majority nations, saying bodies like OIC should refrain from allowing vested interests to exploit its platform for comments on the internal affairs of the country.

India has emphasised that the OIC has no locus standi to comment on matters related to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India.

In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office Thursday said that the Contact Group of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Jammu and Kashmir met Wednesday on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Chaired by OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, the meeting was attended by the representatives of the member states of the Contact Group which include Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Niger and Azerbaijan. A delegation of the Kashmiri people also participated.

The meeting adopted a joint communique, reaffirming the OIC's consistent support for the ''legitimate struggle'' of the Kashmiri people for realisation of their right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

It emphasized that durable peace and stability in South Asia remain contingent upon the final settlement of the Kashmir issue.

It said that the communique also condemned the banning of several Kashmiri political parties and the alleged campaign to confiscate the properties of the Kashmiri activists. It claimed that the election exercises in Jammu and Kashmir cannot serve as a substitute for the exercise of the right to self-determination.

The Jeddah-headquartered bloc, which is the second-largest intergovernmental body after the UN, has usually been supportive of Pakistan and often sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024