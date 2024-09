Jaishankar and Lavrov Discuss Bilateral Cooperation and Regional Security at UNGA

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional security issues amid UNGA79.

The meeting, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's engagement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, covered key topics including BRICS Summit preparations, NATO's activities in Asia-Pacific, and the Ukraine conflict.

Jaishankar emphasized diplomacy over warfare at the Asia Society, suggesting ongoing engagement between Russia and Ukraine for a negotiated settlement and underlining India's proactive role.

(With inputs from agencies.)