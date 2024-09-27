Left Menu

BJP Gains Strength in Jammu as Key Figures Join Party

Ahead of the final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, advocate Ankur Sharma's Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal joined BJP, led by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, and BJP working president Sat Sharma. Renowned figures including social activist Gourav Mahajan and former corporator Balwant Balloo also joined the BJP, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inclusive policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-09-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 00:13 IST
Ahead of the final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, the BJP received a boost in Jammu as advocate Ankur Sharma merged his Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal with the saffron party on Thursday.

A joining event was organized at the BJP media center where Sharma and other members of Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal were welcomed by Union Minister and BJP's Jammu and Kashmir election in-charge G. Kishan Reddy, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, and the party's working president Sat Sharma.

Reddy remarked that the BJP family is expanding daily due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's people-friendly policies. He stated that the inclusion of Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal would further strengthen the party in the region.

Sharma expressed that he was inspired by PM Modi's policies and joined the BJP to fight separatism and strengthen the nation. Renowned social activist and businessman Gourav Mahajan, and ex-general secretary of Youth Congress Balwant Balloo also joined the BJP, impressed by Modi's inclusive politics.

Chugh welcomed the new members, noting that many are joining the BJP, reflecting the widespread appeal of Prime Minister Modi's vision for development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

