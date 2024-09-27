Left Menu

Zelenskyy's Crucial U.S. Visit: Securing Support Amid Election Uncertainty

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met U.S. leaders, including President Biden and Kamala Harris, to secure military support against Russia. Amidst partisan tension in the U.S. presidential campaign, Zelenskyy's visit underscored America's divided stance on aiding Ukraine. Zelenskyy aims to solidify backing before U.S. elections potentially shift support dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 00:41 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held critical meetings with U.S. leaders on Thursday, seeking to bolster American support for Ukraine's fight against Russia as war issues face partisan challenges during the presidential election.

Vice President Kamala Harris, also the Democratic presidential nominee, vowed to continue U.S. military aid to Ukraine if elected. Following Zelenskyy's discussions with President Joe Biden, billions in additional weaponry, including missiles and drones, were announced. Biden affirmed the U.S.'s unwavering support and strategic plans involving other global leaders.

Despite broad bipartisan support in Congress, Zelenskyy faces increasing political hurdles, particularly with GOP candidate Donald Trump, who criticized ongoing support to Ukraine, labeling it wasteful. Zelenskyy's diplomatic maneuvering aims to safeguard continuous U.S. assistance amid shifting American political landscapes.

