Left Menu

Shigeru Ishiba Elected as Japan's New Prime Minister

Shigeru Ishiba, former defence minister, was chosen as the leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Friday, ensuring his elevation to prime minister next week. A record nine candidates, including two women, participated in the election, which was decided by the party's lawmakers and grassroots members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-09-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:06 IST
Shigeru Ishiba Elected as Japan's New Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • Japan

Shigeru Ishiba, former defence minister, has been elected leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), positioning him to become the country's next prime minister next week.

The leadership win guarantees Ishiba the top position, as the LDP's ruling coalition currently has control over the parliament.

This year's contest saw a record nine candidates, including two women, vying for the leadership spot, with the election decided by both party lawmakers and grassroots members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024