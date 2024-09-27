Shigeru Ishiba Elected as Japan's New Prime Minister

Shigeru Ishiba, former defence minister, has been elected leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), positioning him to become the country's next prime minister next week.

The leadership win guarantees Ishiba the top position, as the LDP's ruling coalition currently has control over the parliament.

This year's contest saw a record nine candidates, including two women, vying for the leadership spot, with the election decided by both party lawmakers and grassroots members.

