Shigeru Ishiba Elected as Japan's New Prime Minister
Shigeru Ishiba, former defence minister, was chosen as the leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Friday, ensuring his elevation to prime minister next week. A record nine candidates, including two women, participated in the election, which was decided by the party's lawmakers and grassroots members.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-09-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:06 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Shigeru Ishiba, former defence minister, has been elected leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), positioning him to become the country's next prime minister next week.
The leadership win guarantees Ishiba the top position, as the LDP's ruling coalition currently has control over the parliament.
This year's contest saw a record nine candidates, including two women, vying for the leadership spot, with the election decided by both party lawmakers and grassroots members.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Enhanced Security Measures for Upcoming Election Certification
Japan's LDP Announces Candidates to Replace PM Kishida
Japan's LDP Leadership Battle: Key Contenders Unveiled
Jagmohan Anand Files Nomination for Haryana Elections as BJP Confident of Hat-Trick
AAP Unveils 6th Candidate List for Haryana Assembly Elections