Shigeru Ishiba to Lead Japan Following Ruling Party Win

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has selected former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba as its new leader, positioning him to become prime minister. Ishiba, a defense policy expert, defeated Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi. Outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's tenure ends amid scandals, raising concerns about political stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 27-09-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:29 IST
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has chosen Shigeru Ishiba, a former defense minister, as its new leader, paving the way for him to become the country's next prime minister.

The victory is significant as the party's coalition holds a majority in parliament, guaranteeing Ishiba's ascension to the top role.

Ishiba is known for his defense expertise, including proposals for an Asian NATO-like alliance and a more balanced Japan-US security relationship. He supports Taiwan's democracy and advocates for a disaster management agency in Japan, a country highly susceptible to natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

