Shigeru Ishiba to Lead Japan Following Ruling Party Win

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has chosen Shigeru Ishiba, a former defense minister, as its new leader, paving the way for him to become the country's next prime minister.

The victory is significant as the party's coalition holds a majority in parliament, guaranteeing Ishiba's ascension to the top role.

Ishiba is known for his defense expertise, including proposals for an Asian NATO-like alliance and a more balanced Japan-US security relationship. He supports Taiwan's democracy and advocates for a disaster management agency in Japan, a country highly susceptible to natural disasters.

