Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Manipulating Delhi Municipal Elections

Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of wrongfully overtaking the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by securing the last vacant seat on the civic body's standing committee.

Following the boycott by AAP and Congress councillors, BJP's Sunder Singh secured all 115 votes of the party's councillors, while AAP's Nirmala Kumari received none.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal claimed the rules were violated as only the mayor can convene an MCD House meeting. He also alleged improper notification protocol, accusing the BJP of resorting to hooliganism.

(With inputs from agencies.)