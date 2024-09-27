Left Menu

Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Manipulating Delhi Municipal Elections

Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of manipulating the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's election after they won the last vacant seat on the standing committee. Kejriwal alleged that election rules were broken, as the additional commissioner was wrongfully directed to convene the MCD House meeting instead of the mayor.

Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of wrongfully overtaking the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by securing the last vacant seat on the civic body's standing committee.

Following the boycott by AAP and Congress councillors, BJP's Sunder Singh secured all 115 votes of the party's councillors, while AAP's Nirmala Kumari received none.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal claimed the rules were violated as only the mayor can convene an MCD House meeting. He also alleged improper notification protocol, accusing the BJP of resorting to hooliganism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

