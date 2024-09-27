Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Manipulating Delhi Municipal Elections
Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of manipulating the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's election after they won the last vacant seat on the standing committee. Kejriwal alleged that election rules were broken, as the additional commissioner was wrongfully directed to convene the MCD House meeting instead of the mayor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of wrongfully overtaking the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by securing the last vacant seat on the civic body's standing committee.
Following the boycott by AAP and Congress councillors, BJP's Sunder Singh secured all 115 votes of the party's councillors, while AAP's Nirmala Kumari received none.
Addressing the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal claimed the rules were violated as only the mayor can convene an MCD House meeting. He also alleged improper notification protocol, accusing the BJP of resorting to hooliganism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Truth has triumphed again in the fight against lies, conspiracies: AAP leader Manish Sisodia after SC grants bail to Kejriwal.
BJP talking about bail conditions imposed on Kejriwal because they are scared about him coming out: AAP leader Manish Sisodia.
Supreme Court’s Bail for Kejriwal Thwarts BJP’s Strategy, AAP Rejoices
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Arvind Kejriwal, Sparking Celebrations Among AAP Leaders
Congratulations to AAP family! Wishing also the soonest release of our other leaders: CM Kejriwal's wife Sunita after SC grants bail to him.