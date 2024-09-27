Left Menu

Naidu Accuses Jagan of Lies Amid Tirumala Temple Controversy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of falsely claiming that authorities prevented him from visiting the Tirumala temple. Naidu emphasized the importance of respecting religious customs and traditions. He also alleged that substandard ghee was used in Tirupati laddus under the previous YSRCP government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-09-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 22:36 IST
In a heated exchange, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accused YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of misleading the public by claiming he was barred from visiting the Tirumala temple.

Responding to Jagan's decision to delay his visit to the Lord Venkateshwara temple, Naidu underscored the necessity of adhering to religious customs and traditions. He questioned whether any official notice had been issued to prevent Jagan from visiting.

Naidu went further to accuse Reddy of lying about the non-adulteration of Tirupati laddus and revealed that substandard ghee had been used during the previous YSRCP government. He promised to install world-class testing equipment to ensure the purity of the temple offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

