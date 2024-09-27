Naidu Accuses Jagan of Lies Amid Tirumala Temple Controversy

In a heated exchange, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accused YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of misleading the public by claiming he was barred from visiting the Tirumala temple.

Responding to Jagan's decision to delay his visit to the Lord Venkateshwara temple, Naidu underscored the necessity of adhering to religious customs and traditions. He questioned whether any official notice had been issued to prevent Jagan from visiting.

Naidu went further to accuse Reddy of lying about the non-adulteration of Tirupati laddus and revealed that substandard ghee had been used during the previous YSRCP government. He promised to install world-class testing equipment to ensure the purity of the temple offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)