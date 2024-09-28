Israeli Strike on Beirut Using U.S. Bunker Buster Bombs

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi leveled serious accusations against Israel on Friday, stating that it had used U.S.-supplied bunker buster bombs to strike residential areas in Beirut.

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council meeting on the Middle East, Araqchi claimed that several 5,000-pound bombs were deployed by Israel for the attack.

The strikes targeted senior Hezbollah commanders at the group's central headquarters in Beirut's suburbs, with officials still uncertain if Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was among the casualties.

