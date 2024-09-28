Left Menu

Israeli Strike on Beirut Using U.S. Bunker Buster Bombs

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi accused Israel of using U.S. bunker buster bombs to strike Beirut. The strike targeted Hezbollah's headquarters but it was unclear if leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was hit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 03:47 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 03:47 IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi leveled serious accusations against Israel on Friday, stating that it had used U.S.-supplied bunker buster bombs to strike residential areas in Beirut.

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council meeting on the Middle East, Araqchi claimed that several 5,000-pound bombs were deployed by Israel for the attack.

The strikes targeted senior Hezbollah commanders at the group's central headquarters in Beirut's suburbs, with officials still uncertain if Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was among the casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

