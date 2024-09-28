Left Menu

Defence Ministry to Hand Over Land for Bengaluru Road Widening

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announced the Defence Ministry's agreement to transfer 12.34 acres of land to BBMP for road widening from Lower Agaram to Sarjapur. This move aims to drastically cut travel time between M.G. Road and Bellandur, benefitting Bengaluru, especially its eastern part.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 20:32 IST
Defence Ministry to Hand Over Land for Bengaluru Road Widening
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo: Shivakumar--X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar disclosed on Saturday that the Defence Ministry will transfer 12.34 acres of land to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for road widening from Lower Agaram to Sarjapur. This announcement was made following discussions with Lieutenant General Basant Kumar Repswal at Vidhana Soudha.

Shivakumar revealed, 'The Defence Ministry has given initial consent to hand over an additional 10.77 acres for the same project. Once completed, the road widening will cut travel time from M.G. Road to Bellandur from one hour to just 5-8 minutes. A tender has already been issued for the first 3.50 km stretch at a cost of Rs 35 crore.'

He further mentioned that acquiring the remaining land will ease traffic from the city center to the IT hub. Shivakumar praised Lieutenant General Repswal, retiring on September 30, for his pivotal role in the arrangement. The deputy CM added that the project will significantly benefit Bengaluru East, addressing long-standing traffic issues in the region.

Shivakumar also stated that an appeal has been submitted for an additional two acres for a tunnel near Military Dairy Farm in Hebbal. In return for the land handover, the Defence Ministry has requested certain basic amenities, which will be fulfilled as part of the commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024