Defence Ministry to Hand Over Land for Bengaluru Road Widening

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar disclosed on Saturday that the Defence Ministry will transfer 12.34 acres of land to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for road widening from Lower Agaram to Sarjapur. This announcement was made following discussions with Lieutenant General Basant Kumar Repswal at Vidhana Soudha.

Shivakumar revealed, 'The Defence Ministry has given initial consent to hand over an additional 10.77 acres for the same project. Once completed, the road widening will cut travel time from M.G. Road to Bellandur from one hour to just 5-8 minutes. A tender has already been issued for the first 3.50 km stretch at a cost of Rs 35 crore.'

He further mentioned that acquiring the remaining land will ease traffic from the city center to the IT hub. Shivakumar praised Lieutenant General Repswal, retiring on September 30, for his pivotal role in the arrangement. The deputy CM added that the project will significantly benefit Bengaluru East, addressing long-standing traffic issues in the region.

Shivakumar also stated that an appeal has been submitted for an additional two acres for a tunnel near Military Dairy Farm in Hebbal. In return for the land handover, the Defence Ministry has requested certain basic amenities, which will be fulfilled as part of the commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)